BJP leader marries off son to Pakistani girl in online nikah ceremony, unique story of cross-border wedding

There’s no doubt that love is unconditional. It cannot be divided based on caste, religion, or the boundaries created by humans. It can only truly be felt by an open heart and holds the power to fight against the odds imposed by society in order to unite with the person one truly loves. While many such examples have been witnessed and talked about, the latest in a string of love stories from Uttar Pradesh has caught everyone’s attention, where a unique cross-border wedding ceremony has just taken place.

According to the information released, a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district married off his son to a Pakistani girl in an online nikah ceremony he arranged for the two.





About 'cross-border' wedding

Tahseen Shahid, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Uttar Pradesh, arranged the marriage of his elder son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore. However, several obstacles continue to block the couple's path before they can finally unite.

The visa issue stands foremost as the obstruction, as the groom was unable to obtain one amid the ongoing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The situation became even more challenging when the bride's mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell ill and was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan.

In light of these challenges, both families decided to conduct the wedding ceremony online.





The online nikah

According to the information released, the wedding took place on Friday night (October 18), with the groom's family gathering with the baraat at an imambara, while the bride's family joined the celebrations through an online link from Lahore. The two exchanged vows, and the guests who attended the wedding congratulated them.

Meanwhile, Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan explained that in Islam, the woman's consent is essential for a nikah, and she communicates it to the maulana. He said an online nikah is possible when the maulanas from both sides conduct the ceremony together.



(With inputs from PTI)



