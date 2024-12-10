Harmanpreet Kaur out of top 10 in ICC women's ODI rankings, Ellyse Perry surpasses Smriti Mandhana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur dropped 2 places in the latest ICC women's ODI batting rankings on December 10, 2024

Indian women's cricket team's heavy defeats in two ODIs against Australia have resulted in players' big drop in the latest ICC rankings. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur slipped out of the top 10 in the ICC women's ODI batting rankings while star cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma also witnessed a decline.

Australia registered two huge wins in the first two games to seal the three-match series at home. Ellyse Perry smashed her first ODI hundred since 2019 to see a big jump to the 4th position in the batting rankings, replacing Smriti Mandhana.

Mandhana registered two single-digit scores against Australia to drop to the fifth position in the ODI batting rankings. South African captain Laura Wolvaard ended Nat Sciver-Brunt's long run at the top after scoring 59* and 35 in the first two ODIs against England while the English all-rounder scored 0 and 20 to slip to the third spot in the updated rankings.

Meanwhile, English spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained her long-standing top spot in the ODI bowling rankings while Indian star Deepti Sharma slipped one place down to the third position. Australian veteran Megan Schutt took Deepti's spot after claiming match-winning five wickets in the first ODI against India.

ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

Laura Wolvaardt (+1) - 765 ratings Chamari Athapaththu (+1) - 733 ratings Nat Sciver-Brunt (-2) - 732 ratings Ellyse Perry (+2) - 714 ratings Smriti Mandhana (-1) - 700 ratings

ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

Sophie Ecclestone - 767 ratings Megan Schutt (+2) - 715 ratings Deepti Sharma (-1) - 678 ratings Kate Kross (-1) - 672 ratings Ashleigh Gardner - 664 ratings

