20-year-old man dies while making reel in UP's Agra, shocking video surfaces | WATCH

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where a 20-year-old man lost his life while attempting to make a reel video. The incident was captured on camera, showing how a young man went from being in a joyful mood to a sudden, fatal accident. The incident took place at Johari Plaza in the Sarafa Bazaar, Namak ki Mandi area of Agra.

As per the details, the deceased was identified as Asif -- a resident of Abbas Nagar, Tajganj in Agra. He was filming a slow-motion reel when tragedy struck. In the video, Asif is seen lifting a metal net while filming, but he suddenly slips, causing the net to fall directly onto his neck. The sharp edge of the net decapitated him on the spot, leading to an immediate and gruesome death.

Asif worked at Johari Complex in the city's silver market. His family has refrained from speaking to the media and refused to conduct a postmortem on the body. The family did not file a police complaint either, and according to reports, Asif's body was taken to a hospital shortly after the incident but the family took the body home and buried him without an autopsy.

A similar incident in Lakhimpur

This tragic case follows a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in September, where a family lost their lives while filming a reel on a railway track. A couple and their 2-year-old son were struck by a train while recording the video. The accident occurred near Oyal Railway Station, when a passenger train travelling from Lucknow to Pilibhit hit them. The victims, Mohammad Ahmed (30), his wife Nazmin (24), and their son Arkam (2), died instantly in the tragic accident.

(Inputs by Ankur Kumadiya)

