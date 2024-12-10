Bengaluru techie dies by suicide, cites harassment by wife; tags Trump, Musk in last post | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X The victim was identified as 34-year-old Atul Subhash.

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old Deputy General Manager (DGM) of a private firm in Bengaluru died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a detailed 24-page suicide note. The victim was identified as Atul Subhash who accused his wife, her family members, and a judge of harassment, extortion, and instigation, as well as corruption. The incident occurred at Delfinium Residency in Manjunatha Layout, Bengaluru. According to police reports, a call was received at the Hoysala Police Control Room at 6:00 am, alerting them to the situation.

Subhash, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been residing in Bengaluru. The authorities are investigating the allegations mentioned in the note as part of the inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death. The statement further stated that when the police went to search the place, the flat was locked from inside, and the lock was broken, following which they went inside and saw Atul hanging from a ceiling fan by the support of a nylon rope. The police stated that he was found dead upon arrival.

Subhash's brother files complaint

The police informed the incident to the brother of the deceased, Bikas Kumar, who later filed a complaint against Subhash's wife, his mother-in-law, his brother-in-law, and his wife's uncle, accusing them of filing a false complaint against Subhash and demanding Rs 3 crore money for the settlement, which led to his mental and physical harassment, following which he had to take the step. A case was later registered under the BNS Act, and an investigation is underway, the police stated.

What did victim write in his suicide note?

In his suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating, "Justice is Due" on every single page of the 24-page note. Along with his wife and her family members, Subhash also accused a principal family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, along with an officer in the court, accusing him of taking bribes in front of the judge. Subhash mentioned in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry. He further described the instances that instigated him to take such a step. Subhash recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes till justice is served to him. His suicide not also had a message for his four-year-old son who he claimed had been kept estranged from him.

Subhash tags Musk, Trump in his last post

Notably, Subhash also shared a link of his video on 'X' and tagged its CEO Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump. "I will be dead when you will read this. A legal genocide of men happening in India currently. A dead man is requesting Elon Musk and Donald Trump to save millions of life from woke Ideologies, Abortion, DEI and restore freedom of speech in India," Subhash wrote in his post.

