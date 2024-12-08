Chhattisgarh: Class 10 student dies by suicide in school washroom in Bilaspur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bilaspur school suicide: A Class 10 student allegedly hanged herself in a washroom of a school in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, said police on Sunday. The girl was a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kothipura.

As per the reports, the student made a noose of her dupatta and hung herself from the ventilator in the bathroom. Her body was found on Sunday morning.

No suicide note found

The incident came to light when another student went to the washroom and found the girl hanging. She immediately informed the teachers about this.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Chaudhary said the girl was taken to AIIMS Bilaspur, where the doctor declared her dead. The post-mortem of the body was conducted in AIIMS Bilaspur.

The police have not found any suicide note from the spot. The reason behind the suicide is being ascertained and further investigation is underway, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Mumbai: Body of Air India pilot found in Andheri, boyfriend arrested for abetting suicide

Also Read: Jaipur: Man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by friend's quick action