Jaipur: Man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by friend's quick action

In a significant development, a man hailing from Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday (November 23) was saved by his friend after the latter saw him committing suicide in a live-streaming which he started on Facebook. According to the information released, the incident occurred on Saturday night as Pavan, a resident of Jaipur's Bagru town, checked into a hotel on Ajmer Highway. He then started live streaming on Facebook, where he threatened to commit suicide.

The police stated that one of his friends, who had then seen Pavan's threatening message to claim his own life, immediately informed his acquaintance, serving as a head constable in Jaipur. The police mentioned that after the constable became aware of the incident, he then traced the man's location and alerted the hotel staff.

"After confirming, the hotel staff immediately acting over the urgency of the matter broke into the room and found Pavan, who was about to hang himself from the ceiling fan. They immediately intervened and saved him," the police added. Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the victim (Pawan) has been taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Moreover, further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)