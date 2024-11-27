Mumbai: Body of Air India pilot found in Andheri, boyfriend arrested for abetting suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Air India pilot Srishti Tuli

A 25-year-old Air India pilot was found dead in her Andheri flat in Mumbai, police said. According to police, her boyfriend has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The Powai police have arrested her 27-year-old lover Aditya Pandit on charges of abetment to suicide. According to police, Srishti's relatives alleged that Pandit misbehaved with her and often argued with her, due to which Srishti took such a drastic step. She was transported to Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri East, where doctors pronounced her dead after examination, police said.

Aditya Pandit was produced before the court and was sent to police custody till November 29.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, she had been living in Mumbai for work since June 2023. On November 25, between midnight and 3 PM, she allegedly ended her life. Srishti and Pandit met in Delhi two years ago while training for a commercial pilot's license. They became friends, fell in love, and eventually entered a relationship. According to reports, Pandit had stayed with Srishti in her Andheri flat for almost five to six days before the incident.

Further investigation is on.