UP: Bulldozer action against 180-year-old Noori Jama Masjid in Fatehpur over encroachment

A major portion of the 180-year-old Noori Jama Masjid in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh was bulldozed on Tuesday after the district administration issued a notice. Situated in Lalauli town on Banda Sagar Road, the demolition took place after the mosque committee failed to remove the encroachment even after two notices were issued in connection to the same, an official said.

The section which was razed down was constructed in the last three years to extend the mosque over the Banda Bahraich road, obstructing the proposed widening of the road.

