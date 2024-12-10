Seven killed, six injured in truck-van collision in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Hathras accident: At least seven people, including women, were killed and more than 13 were injured after an uncontrolled truck hit the van in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said.

The van was coming from Kumarai village in Hathras to Nagla Imaliya village in Etah. The accident occurred near Salempur in the jurisdiction of Kotwali Hathras Junction area.

Injured admitted to hospital

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar has also taken cognizance of the matter after receiving the information. Giving information about the incident, Kumar said, "There was a collision between a pickup and a courier tanker near Chandpa village. So far seven people have died in this accident. The deceased include three women, three men and a child. Also, six people among the injured have been referred, while seven people are undergoing treatment in the district hospital here."

CM Yogi announced financial assistance

After the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief. CM Yogi has in a post on X said, "The loss of life in a road accident on the Mathura-Kasganj highway in Hathras district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family. District administration officials have been instructed to carry out relief operations expeditiously and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured."

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi announced financial assistance of two lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased and fifty thousand rupees each to the seriously injured, immediately.

(Input- Ravi Chaudhary)