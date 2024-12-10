Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to Varanasi: Know fare, seat availability

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A dancer performs during the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express.

The Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will soon be extended to Varanasi. The move came as part of an effort to increase passenger numbers and increase train capacity. The Lucknow section of the Northern Railway has been directed to conduct a feasibility survey and submit a report on the proposed extension.

Low number of passengers on Meerut-Lucknow route

The Vande Bharat Express, which initially got a good response after its launch between Meerut and Lucknow, is now facing challenges from a record number of passengers. While the train sees adequate bookings for the Lucknow to Meerut journey, the number of passengers traveling in the opposite direction remains low, causing economic loss to the railways.

To address this, the authorities are considering extending the train to Varanasi, a route expected to attract more passengers.

Current seat availability

Train no. 22490 (Meerut to Lucknow)

Between December 11 and 15, the availability of seats in the train’s chair car is as follows:

Dec 11: 302 seats available

Dec 12: 343 seats available

Dec 13: 353 seats available

Dec 14: 347 seats available

Dec 15: 324 seats available

The fare for the chair car is Rs 1,355.

Executive class availability

Dec 11: 12 seats available

Dec 12: 18 seats available

Dec 13: 32 seats available

Dec 14: 28 seats available

Dec 15: 5 seats available

Tickets for the executive class are priced at Rs 2,415.

New Delhi-Jaynagar Express services suspended

Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of the New Delhi-Jaynagar Express due to ongoing track doubling work between Jhunsi, Prayagraj Rambagh, and Prayagraj Junction.

Train No. 12562 (New Delhi to Jaynagar): Cancelled on Wednesday.

Train No. 12561 (Jaynagar to New Delhi): Cancelled on Tuesday.

Senior DCM Kuldeep Tiwari confirmed the cancellations and urged passengers to plan their travel accordingly.

