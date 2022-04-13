Video: Differently-abled man selling noodles on a cart leaves internet inspired

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DIGITALRAHULM Video of differently-abled man selling noodles melts hearts on Twitter

Time and again we have witnessed the power of social media. From giving someone overnight fame to inspiring people, the internet holds superpowers in 2022. Thousand of stories people doing some incredible work surface on the internet which leaves netizens inspired. Once again, the story of braveheart is going viral on Twitter. A video of a differently-abled man selling chowmein on a cart has tugged at our heartstrings.

The clip is shared by a social media user Rahul Mishra who has a verified Twitter handle. The boy's dedication and strong willpower has garnered the attention of social media users. The video has more than 140k views, 3.7k retweets and 8270 likes.

Take a look:

Several users took to the comments section and reacted to the video. One do the users wrote, "Nothing is impossible in the world when we have complete dedication to achieve something.." Another user said, "Must award him bharat Ratna, definitely his service with problem in hand to earn his living is incredible and remarkable achievement, standing ovation to him." "He is a responsible citizen for country not those wo brag about i am a citizen and proud to be an citizen of that country over social media," said a user.

Check out some more reactions below:

A few days back, a video of a differently-abled man selling tea on Indore railway station also melted hearts on Twitter.

