Guwahati: Daily wage labourer buys scooty using coins saved for 8 years in Boragaon

Upen, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city bought a white colour scooty in coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack. He has been saving the coins of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 & Rs 10 since 2014.

India TV Trending Desk Edited by: India TV Trending Desk
Guwahati Published on: April 07, 2022 11:32 IST
Image Source : ANI.

Daily wage labourer buys scooty using coins saved for 8 years in Guwahati 

Highlights

  • A daily wage labourer of Guwahati, Upen Roy has finally fulfilled his 10-yr-old dream
  • Upen has bought a new scooty by using his stored coins
  • He had stored coins in piggy banks for the last eight years

In an inspiring story, a daily wage labourer of Guwahati, Upen Roy has finally fulfilled his 10-year-old dream after he has bought a new scooty by using his stored coins. He had stored coins in piggy banks for the last eight years.

Upen, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city on Tuesday (April 5) bought a white colour scooty in coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack. He has been saving the coins of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 since 2014.

"I collected the coins since 2014. Finally, my dream has been fulfilled. 10 years ago, I thought that I will buy a motorcycle or scooty. When my collection has amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh, I decided to buy a scooty by using a portion of my collection. I am now very happy," Upen said.

In February this year, a youth from Assam's Barpeta district bought a new scooter using a bag full of coins. 

