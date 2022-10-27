Iran's 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' reveals her real face before plastic surgery, netizens are shocked | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAHARTABAR Iran's Zombie Angelina Jolie

Iran's famous 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' has finally revealed her real face. Sahar Tabar is popularly known for her spooky transformations resembling Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie. The 21-year-old was sentenced to prison for 10 years on charges of

'blasphemy' and 'corruption'. Though she was released after 14 months of prison after widespread protests in the country, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini last month.

Sahar Tabar is widely believed to be undergone many cosmetic surgeries to look like the spooky version of Angelina Jolie. After she was released from jail, she finally revealed her real face to the social media. According to a report, after being released from jail, Ms Tabar said she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, like a nose job, lip fillers and liposuction, but emphasized that the infamous images were a result of make-up and editing on Photoshop. Due to her spooky photos, she was called "zombie Angelina Jolie" on social media.

She said, "What you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image". It seems that Sahar has changed during her time in prison as she seemed to be guilty of getting those cosmetic surgeries done. She further added, “wanted to be famous since I was a child, it was much easier than becoming an actor. I’m sure I will not even put Instagram on my phone anymore, let alone have a page.”

She also added, "My mother was telling me to stop, but I didn’t listen. Sometimes the words of a stranger or a friend can be more important than those of a parent”. According to Ms Tabar, she didn’t intentionally base her zombie character on A-lister Angelina Jolie or the Corpse Bride. Not much is known about her experiences in jail but the Human Rights groups claimed that she suffered from Covid 19 and the jail had poor sanitation. Sahar ended up on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus while in jail, seeing her beg for freedom.

Also Read: VIRAL VIDEO: Elon Musk enters Twitter HQ with a sink in his hands, netizens roll out funny memes

Also Read: 'Kidnap Rishi Sunak': Viral tweet on getting back Kohinoor via new UK PM leaves internet in splits

Read More Trending News