'Kidnap Rishi Sunak': Viral tweet on getting back Kohinoor via new UK PM leaves internet in splits

Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin man, has been appointed the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Twitter has been overloaded with hilarious memes and jokes. From finding his lookalikes in actor Jim Sarbh and former cricketer Ashish Nehra to his old photos and videos with Bollywood superstars, Rishi Sunak has been grabbing all the headlines. Now, a tweet has gone viral on the internet by industralist Harsh Goenka that gives an idea about how to get the Kohinoor diamond back from the UK. He joined the trend with his latest tweet on Rishi Sunak and said that the idea was from his friend. However, Twitterati wasn't convinced.

In a step-wise planning, Harsh Goenka's tweet read, "My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor:

1. Invite #RishiSunak to India

2. Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws

3. Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realise it.

4. Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor"

Soon after the tweet surfaced, netizens expressed their approval of the plan. One user said, "Good idea but we don't need Kohinoor in this way every Indian origin and Indians are Kohinoor for us one of is Rishi Sunak I am sure he will serve the UK well."

Mocking the Bengaluru traffic, another user said, "Why kidnap? When he is at the signal, Nehra can go, get the bill passed and return with the Kohinoor. [Rishi] Sunak will still be at the signal. Trust Bangalore traffic." Another wrote, "Sir, why disclosed publicly? #RishiSunak's in-laws will read it and instead fly to London and they probably will get stuck in economic recession."

Check out the reactions here-

Rishi Sunak has become the UK's 57th prime minister, the first prime minister to be a British Asian, the first Hindu, and the richest person to have held the office. The Conservative Party selected the newest British prime minister in just four days, after the previous prime minister Liz Truss's resignation on October 20.

Rishi Sunak after getting an invite from King Charles III to form the next government tweeted that he'll fulfil promises listed in the Conservative Party's election manifesto in 2019, saying: "I will deliver on (our manifesto's) promise. A stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces, levelling up, and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit where businesses invest, innovate and create jobs."

