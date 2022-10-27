VIRAL VIDEO: Elon Musk enters Twitter HQ with a sink in his hands, netizens roll out funny memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ELON MUSK Elon Musk

VIRAL VIDEO: Everyone around the world has been eyeing Elon Musk and Twitter's deal. With all the drama attached to it, it's almost impossible to ignore this massive development and even if you'd want to Tesla and SpaceX CEO will do something that will draw your attention. Every time you think, about how far can he go, Musk surprises us all with his wit. Something similar happened when Musk visited the Twitter headquarters.

While it was already a surprise element for many, he made it point that this 'sinks in'. Musk entered the Twitter HQ with a sink in his hand, ahead of the micro-blogging platform's takeover deal. He posted a video on Twitter with the caption: "Entering Twitter HQ-- let that sink in!".

Internet users were baffled. They don't know if they should laugh about it, troll Twitter or slam Musk for pulling off such a stunt. While one user asked Musk why he was holding a sink, another commented: "His deal was financed. He won't do anything that negatively impacts earnings." But what didn't stop was funny memes. Check them out here:

The Tesla CEO has changed his profile to 'Chief Twit' as the Friday deadline to finalise his takeover deal nears.

Recently, Musk had reportedly told investors and bankers that he was going to close the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal by Friday, as employees at the micro-blogging platform protested his plan to fire 75 per cent of the workforce.

Musk must complete the acquisition by Friday or face the lawsuit at a court in Delaware, as per the deadline given by the judge.

The world's richest man, who had raised $13 billion as loan from banks and lenders to go ahead with the takeover deal, is set to sign the papers necessary to get the deal closed, according to reports.

Meanwhile, a TIME magazine report said that Twitter employees had written an open letter to the board of directors and Musk, to criticise his plans to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce.

