Amazon pink river dolphins: 11 Unknown facts about these gorgeous creatures that will blow away your mind

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANTUARIOPUERTOMORONA Amazon pink river dolphin

The amazon river dolphin is also known as the boto or pink river dolphin. It falls under the species of toothed whales who are different to marine dolphins. These pink river dolphins are first born grey and later as they mature, their colour changes to pink. They are mostly found in the Amazon basin and its tributaries. These are the largest species of river dolphins which are friendly. It is said that most of the pink colour dolphins are relatively male.

Unknown facts about the Pink River Dolphins:

The weight of these dolphins is around 185 kilograms and they are 2.5 metres long in length. Their beaks are very large which helps them to catch their prey. These large tooth river dolphins make 53 different species their prey. They feed on fishes, crabs, shrimps, snakes, turtles and other sea animals. They look different from marine dolphins. They have plump bodies, bulbous foreheads, skinny snouts, chubby cheeks and small eyes. Like the animals, these river dolphins sleep with thier eyes open. These pink dolphins have unfused neck vertebrae which can be rotated in any direction. This helps them majorly to see the underwater world in all directions. They love to live in fresh waters, far away from the salt water which kills them. The average life expectancy rate of these water mammals is 33 months. They like to live mostly in solitude and do not like much attention. They are the natural gymnasts who are blessed with the paddle shape flippers. They can swim in various styles. They are also known to catch their prey in the submerged trees and shrubs as well. One can find the sight of these pink dolphins in countries like Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and others.

Also Read: Python snake bites man on butt while he was playing video game sitting on a toilet seat

Also Read: World’s largest plant found! It is self-cloning seagrass in Australia; see pic