Python snake bites man on butt while he was playing video game sitting on a toilet seat

This is probably every video gamer and smartphone user's nightmare, getting a snake bite on your butt while peeping into your phone screens in a toilet. It became a reality for Malaysian man Sabri Tazali. As per a report in Newsweek, the man was sitting on the toilet in his home while playing a video game on his phone. It was about two weeks later that he found that the snake had left behind teeth fragments in his buttock, probably because he 'yanked' the reptile at that time.

“After two weeks, I checked the wound area, there were still half of the snake's teeth. It broke probably because I yanked the snake hard,” Tazali told a local media outlet in Malaysia, the portal reports. The man had also spoken about the same on Twitter. the incident took place took months back in March.

He was relieved to know that the snake, reportedly a python, was non-poisonous and the bite wasn't painful. He immediately reported to the nearby Fire and Rescue Department about the same and soon after the reptile was captured. Tazali got himself checked at the hospital, where he was given anti-tetanus shots. Tazali, who has been living in the area for over 40 years claimed that this was the first time that somebody faced such an incident in the particular housing area.

Following the incident, the 28-year-old man got the toilet bowl of his bathroom changed. He is definitely traumatised by the snake bite in the bathroom. He told the portal that even though it happened two months back, he has;t been able to recover from the shock completely. In fact, he was so traumatised by the event that he tried to avoid using the toilet of his house for around two weeks. Instead, he used the bathroom of a local mosque.