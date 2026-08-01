Complaint filed against Pappu Yadav for enacting Ram temple donation theft in Parliament premises

New Delhi:

A police complaint has been lodged against Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav over his demonstration on "Ram Temple Donation Scam" in Parliament complexes on Friday, July 31. The complaint was filed by petitioner Surya Maithil at Jahangirpuri Police Station for hurting religious sentiments during protest.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Surya Maithil said, "Pappu Yadav insulted the saffron and the drama he staged outside Parliament was supported by Rahul Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad, and other MPs from the INDIA alliance. In it, Pappu Yadav even placed the picture of Lord Ram Lalla Virajman under his feet... This has hurt the sentiments of Sanatanis."

Pappu Yadav led the demonstration earlier yesterday in a saffron-clad priest's attire, carrying a donation box to highlight the Opposition's demand for a discussion over the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple inside Parliament. Seeking to draw attention, the Purnea MP dressed as a Hindu saint and carried a symbolic donation box to collect offerings as part of the protest, claiming it represented the alleged irregularities linked to temple donations.

Opposition continues protest outside Parliament against Amit Shah

The symbolic protest came even as the Opposition continued its campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 Parliament march at the Jantar Mantar. For the second consecutive day, Opposition MPs held demonstrations inside the Parliament complex carrying banners questioning Shah's absence from the House. Some banners read, "Why is Amit Shah missing from Parliament?" The Opposition has been demanding the Home Minister's resignation over the alleged crackdown on students during the protest, an issue that has repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both Houses.

Anti-paper leak bill passed in Parliament

The latest protest also comes a day after Parliament cleared the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. With both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha having passed the legislation, it now awaits the President's assent before becoming law. Despite the passage of the bill, frequent protests and disruptions by Opposition members have continued to dominate the ongoing Monsoon Session. Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Amit Shah was "either culpable or incompetent". He demanded an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court.

- With ANI Inputs.

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