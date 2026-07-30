'Rs 30 lakh isn't just a wedding budget': Woman's viral take on lavish weddings divides internet

New Delhi:

Thoughts shared by a content creator on expensive weddings have struck a chord with many people online. In a viral Instagram video, Pranati revealed that she plans to spend around Rs 30 lakh on her wedding, which she believes will be "the worst mistake" of her life.

Her emotional reflection on choosing between a lavish wedding and long-term financial security has sparked an interesting debate online.

'I'm making the biggest financial mistake of my life'

In the video, Pranati says she cannot understand why people in their 20s spend what could be the biggest portion of their savings on a single day. "I am going to spend 30 lakhs on my wedding and that is going to be the worst mistake of my life," she says.

According to her, Rs 30 lakh is much more than a wedding budget. She argues that the same amount could instead become the down payment for a home, the first investment in a business, years of SIP investments or a financial safety net.

'I need to do this because of society'

Pranati goes on to say that social expectations often influence wedding decisions more than personal choice.

She explains that financial security can offer people greater freedom in life, whether it's leaving a job they dislike, taking a career break or walking away from an unhealthy relationship.

According to her, especially for women, having financial independence can create choices that an extravagant wedding cannot.

'Weddings create memories, wealth creates choices'

Reflecting on the way weddings are usually celebrated, Pranati questions why families spend so much money on celebrations that last only a few hours.

She believes that if the same amount of money had been invested since childhood, it could have given young adults greater financial freedom by the time they reached their mid-20s.

Wrapping up her thoughts, she says, "Weddings create memories, wealth creates choices. And if I had to choose one, I'll choose choices every single time."

In the end, she says she chose not to have a "big fat wedding."

Internet divided over Pranati's perspective

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While many believed that financial freedom should come before expensive celebrations, others argued that weddings are once-in-a-lifetime events that hold deep emotional significance for families.

Several users also felt that there is no single right answer, as it ultimately depends on an individual's financial situation and what they want from their wedding.

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