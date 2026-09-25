Ganesh visarjan in miniature? Mumbai artist recreates Girgaon Chowpatty's festive scene in tiny artwork

What if the entire Ganesh visarjan scene at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty could fit into a miniature setup? One Mumbai-based VFX artist has done just that, recreating the famous seafront in painstaking detail, right down to the Ganesh idol, crowds, police personnel, politicians and tourists.

Instagram user Mann shared a video of the artwork, giving viewers a close look at the tiny world he created around the city's annual Ganesh visarjan celebrations. The recreation captures the crowded, colourful atmosphere associated with the seafront during the festival.

Inside the miniature Girgaon Chowpatty

Girgaon Chowpatty is among the major gathering points during Mumbai's Ganesh visarjan, with thousands of devotees heading to the seafront to see off Lord Ganesha idols at the end of the festival. The beach is also used during other large celebrations, including Ramlila, and has become a familiar setting during Mumbai's festive events.

Mann's version packs plenty into a small space. A large Ganesh idol takes centre stage, while dozens of tiny figures fill the area around it. The miniature crowd includes devotees, Mumbai Police personnel, civic workers, politicians and reporters representing different news channels. There are even figures portraying foreign visitors.

The tiny characters have been hand-painted, with several smaller details added throughout the scene to recreate the look of a busy Chowpatty. A smoke effect in the background adds to the visual effect, making the miniature setting appear surprisingly close to the real-life celebrations.

What inspired the Ganesh visarjan artwork?

According to Mann, the idea came from the annual scenes at Girgaon Chowpatty, where huge crowds gather to bid farewell to Bappa. His recreation also brings in the Mumbai Police and politicians as part of the celebration, while highlighting a message around saving water and keeping nature clean.

"Visarjan teaches us that everything that comes must one day go, but Bappa who lives in your heart never truly leaves," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

The artwork drew plenty of appreciation from viewers. One person highlighted the patience and hard work behind the miniature, while another said they initially mistook the visuals for a real scene. Others praised the artist's creativity and the sheer level of detail in the setup.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya" was also a recurring sentiment in the comments as viewers reacted to the recreation.

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