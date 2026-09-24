Student interrupts professor during comedy show at Ahmedabad's Nirma University, gets grabbed by collar

A comedy show featuring comedian Rajat Sood at Nirma University in Ahmedabad took an unexpected turn when a professor appeared to confront a student in the audience after he interrupted the event.

The incident was caught on video, showing the professor reading something from his phone while the show was underway. A student then called out, "Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai." The professor responded, "Toh nikal le bhai," before pointing towards the student and asking him to come up on stage.

Professor calls student on stage

As the student walked towards the stage, the professor asked him, "Kya problem hai?" The interaction then took a more physical turn, with the professor suddenly grabbing the student's collar.

The professor was also heard saying, "I can go to any extent."

The incident has since drawn mixed reactions, with viewers debating the student's interruption as well as the professor's response.

Internet debates professor's response

Some viewers focused on the student's behaviour and argued that students should maintain a basic level of respect towards professors. One reaction said, "Professors should be respected. You cannot use being cool as an excuse to say or do whatever you want."

Another person argued that the student should face disciplinary action, writing, "That student should be suspended for one month. There has to be a boundary, and you cannot simply disrespect a professor."

Others, however, criticised the professor's response and felt that grabbing the student's collar crossed a line. "Shame on such professors," one reaction read.

A person who identified themselves as a professor offered a different perspective, saying, "As a professor, I can say that students respect you when you treat them with respect. I am pretty sure this professor is rude, unnecessarily strict and expects respect simply because he is a professor in everyday classes."

Another viewer was equally critical of the professor, writing, "I pity students of this generation who have to deal with such egomaniacs."

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