Man puts phone underwater to film Ganpati idol during Ganesh Visarjan, the result is magical

A Ganesh visarjan video is winning the internet over for a surprisingly simple reason. Instead of capturing the immersion from above, a man decided to put his phone inside the water and film the Ganesh idol as it went under.

The result is a beautiful, almost magical shot of the idol surrounded by water. The video, shared on Instagram by Geetali Girase Badgujar from the account @geetali.girase, has now clocked more than 8 million views, with the unusual perspective turning a familiar visarjan moment into something rather enchanting.

Viral Ganesh visarjan video captures underwater moment

The video shows a Ganesh idol being immersed in a bucket of water. As the idol goes into the water, a man places his phone beneath the surface to get a closer shot.

What follows is a remarkably clear underwater view of the idol. The movement of the water gives the footage a dreamy quality, making the immersion look almost surreal. There is something quietly fascinating about seeing the familiar visarjan ritual from a completely different angle.

The simple idea has clearly struck a chord online, with the video crossing the 8 million views mark.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 visarjan dates

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 14 this year, with devotees following different visarjan traditions depending on their region and family customs.

The 1.5-day visarjan took place on September 15, while the 3-day visarjan was observed on September 16, with a regional variation on September 17. The 5-day visarjan fell on September 18, with some regional observances taking place on September 19. The 7-day visarjan was on September 20, with a regional variation on September 21.

For those following the final immersion, Anant Chaturdashi, the last 10th or 11th day visarjan, will be observed on September 25.

With today being September 24, the final day of visarjan is just around the corner. For many devotees, it marks the closing chapter of this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

And amid all the usual visarjan footage, this particular video has managed to stand out simply by getting closer to the moment. One phone, a bucket of water and a Ganesh idol have produced a frame that viewers clearly cannot get enough of.

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