Car's windshield cracks as driver rams through toll plaza in viral video, internet calls it 'instant karma'

A car driver appeared to have no intention of stopping at a toll plaza, instead speeding straight through the barrier as loud Haryanvi music played inside the vehicle. The incident was filmed from the passenger seat, with the camera continuing to roll as the car approached and broke through the toll barrier.

The video, shared by X user Lakshay Mehta, showed the car heading towards the toll booth while the person sitting beside the driver recorded the scene. As the vehicle got closer to the barrier, the driver did not appear to slow down. Instead, he accelerated and drove straight into it, breaking through the barrier and carrying on without stopping.

Car drives through toll barrier

The driver was seen smiling after the car smashed through the barrier, while the person recording continued to film. Loud Haryanvi music could be heard playing inside the vehicle as it moved away from the toll plaza.

There was, however, an immediate consequence. The car's windshield broke right after it smashed through the barrier, adding an unexpected turn to the incident captured on camera.

Sharing the video, Mehta criticised the behaviour and questioned why the men inside the car would record and upload the incident on social media as though it were an achievement. He also called for police action against people who behaved in such a manner.

The video drew a largely critical response, with viewers calling for the driver and those accompanying him to be identified and action to be taken. Several also pointed out that deliberately smashing through a toll barrier was not something that should be celebrated or presented as a stunt.

Windshield damage sparks karma reactions

The broken windshield quickly became a talking point among viewers, with some suggesting that the damage was an example of instant karma.

"Bro paid for his karma with his own windshield," wrote one user.

"Breaking the barrier was not enough, karma had to break the windshield too," another user commented.

"Imagine trying to show off and ending up paying for your own windshield," wrote another viewer.

"That windshield breaking right after the barrier is instant karma," another user said.

"He did not want to stop for the toll, but ended up with a broken windshield instead," one comment read.

"Karma did not even take a few minutes to show up," another user wrote.

Beyond the jokes about the broken windshield, viewers also focused on the wider issue, saying that smashing through a toll barrier should not be treated as entertainment. Several urged authorities to take the incident seriously and hold those involved accountable, while others said such behaviour should not encourage anyone else to attempt a similar stunt.

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