Car crashes into divider before flipping over in Delhi's Shakti Nagar, CCTV captures incident

A WagonR overturned near the Shakti Nagar roundabout in Delhi, with the entire incident captured on video. The footage, which is now circulating on social media, shows the car losing control before hitting the divider and flipping over.

According to the information accompanying the video, the car had first overtaken an e-rickshaw from the left. Moments later, while trying to avoid another e-rickshaw that came into its path, the WagonR went out of control and crashed into the divider.

WagonR loses control while trying to avoid e-rickshaw

The video shows the car overturning after hitting the divider near the Shakti Nagar roundabout. The incident appears to unfold within seconds, with the car first moving past one e-rickshaw before swerving to avoid another.

The WagonR then loses control, hits the divider and overturns on the road.

Passenger comes out through rear window

One of the passengers seated at the back was thrown out through the car's rear window during the rollover.

He narrowly avoided hitting either the road or the divider as he came out of the vehicle. The video captures the moment as the WagonR flips and the passenger ends up outside the car.

The people travelling in the vehicle were later able to get out. There was no information of anyone suffering serious injuries in the incident.

Car dragged motorcycle for 100 metres in Delhi

Less than a week ago, another road incident in Delhi was caught on video. A car hit a motorcycle parked by the roadside in RK Puram and continued moving with the bike stuck to it.

The incident took place on Africa Avenue Road on the night of September 17. According to police, a 21-year-old man was sitting on his parked motorcycle when a blue Honda Amaze, allegedly driven by a 73-year-old man, hit the bike.

The impact threw the young man off the motorcycle, while the car continued moving and dragged the bike for nearly 100 metres along the road. After an FIR was lodged at the RK Puram police station, police seized the car involved in the crash and apprehended its driver.

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