'When ego takes over, safety takes backseat': Female biker shares dangerous overtaking attempt by car driver

A female biker has shared a detailed account of a road incident involving an alleged risky overtaking attempt, saying a car came dangerously close to her vehicle on a curved stretch with limited visibility. Her post comes just two days after a separate hit-and-run case in Gurugram involving a woman biker, putting the focus once again on road safety and the risks faced by riders.

In a video shared on Instagram, Swati Negi said she was riding in a proper line when the car behind her suddenly tried to overtake despite a blind spot ahead. According to her account, a car coming from the opposite direction then came extremely close to the overtaking vehicle. She said she gestured to ask what the driver was doing because the situation could have ended badly, but he allegedly started arguing and tried to overtake her again.

Biker explains what happened

Negi said she was travelling with one car ahead of her and another behind when the road curved ahead, creating a blind spot. She said the driver behind her attempted to overtake despite the limited visibility, while another car approached from the opposite direction.

She said the overtaking car came dangerously close to her vehicle as well. Negi said she was not sharing the incident to create more drama, but to point out the difference between driving confidently and putting other people's safety at risk.

Her message was that one careless decision on the road can affect everyone around you, and drivers should think twice before making risky overtakes.

The text on her video read, "When ego takes over, safety takes backseat" and "Are women riders really safe on Indian roads?"

The video drew several reactions from other users, with some women riders sharing similar experiences. One commenter wrote, "Ride safe! A similar thing happened to me too. It's very unsafe for female riders out there nowadays."

Another user said, "Male egos get hurt easily when they see women riders overtaking them or riding at a higher speed than them."

A third commenter recalled a similar incident near Bhimtal, writing, "The same thing happened to me near Bhimtal. A cab driver from UP tried to hit me from behind."

Another user, however, said such behaviour was not limited to women riders, writing, "It's not just women. People tend to behave like this when they see a good bike or a biker. I've shown them my taste for speed on the highways when they push it beyond 150+ km/h."

Post comes after Gurugram biker hit-and-run case

The post comes two days after the Gurugram hit-and-run case involving a woman biker on Golf Course Road. Police registered a case after CCTV footage showed a car allegedly hitting the biker, and the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, was later arrested in Rajasthan. Police subsequently added an attempt-to-murder charge under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has denied deliberately hitting the biker and said he left the spot fearing an attack by the group of bikers.

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