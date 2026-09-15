Einstein Chacha is back! Battle of Baghpat star spotted again after years, internet can't keep calm

Remember Einstein Chacha from the infamous Battle of Baghpat? After what feels like an eternity away from the viral video circuit, Harendra Singh has popped up again, and social media has wasted no time noticing. The man became an internet sensation in 2021 after a video of a chaotic brawl in Baghpat went viral.

Singh's striking orange hair quickly became his most recognisable feature online. Social media users compared his look to Albert Einstein, giving him the nickname Einstein Chacha and turning him into a favourite meme character. Now, years later, a new video has brought him back into the spotlight.

Einstein Chacha spotted in new viral video

In the latest clip, Singh appears to be at an office, standing patiently in a queue behind several other people. He eventually reaches a counter and appears to enquire about something, looking far removed from the chaos that originally made him famous online.

"Albert Einstein is back on planet earth guys," read the caption accompanying the new video shared on X.

Watch the video here:

The simple appearance was enough to get social media talking about Einstein Chacha once again.

One user called him a "decorated War Veteran" who led "our only post-independence battle" and questioned why the Battle of Baghpat star was now being made to stand in a queue "like a common civilian". The user added, "History will be kinder to you, Einstein Chacha."

Another user appeared to be unsure whether the man in the video was indeed Einstein Chacha, asking, "Bhaiya ye Einstein chacha hai kya?"

A third user took a more nostalgic tone, writing, "our legend is old now… einstein chacha".

What was the Battle of Baghpat?

Harendra Singh first shot to fame after the 2021 'Battle of Baghpat' video showed a heated fight between shopkeepers from two rival chaat stalls in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The groups were reportedly fighting over customers, with some people seen carrying sticks and iron rods. Singh was also seen thrashing members of the rival group.

The bizarre footage quickly spread online, with Singh's orange hair becoming one of the most memorable parts of the video and earning him the Einstein Chacha nickname.

Watch it here:

Five years on, the Battle of Baghpat continues to be remembered online, with the old footage still drawing attention for its chaotic scenes. And now, Einstein Chacha's latest appearance has once again put the viral character back in the social media spotlight.

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