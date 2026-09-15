Snake suddenly falls on man carrying child at Maharashtra's Amboli waterfall, video captures scary moment

A family outing at a waterfall in Maharashtra took a terrifying turn when a large snake suddenly fell from the rocks above and landed on the shoulders of a man who was carrying a child. The unexpected encounter sent people nearby scrambling away from the spot.

An X user, Basker Reddy, shared a video of the incident, which appeared to have taken place at Amboli waterfall in Maharashtra. The family can be seen gathered around the rocks at the base of the waterfall, with some people sitting and others standing nearby, before the snake suddenly came tumbling down.

Snake lands on man carrying child

The family appeared to be enjoying their time at the waterfall when the snake dropped from above and landed on the man carrying the toddler. The sudden movement immediately caused panic, with people screaming and rushing away from the area. The man holding the child also appeared startled by the unexpected encounter.

In the later part of the video, several people can be seen moving quickly across the rocky stream bed. One person even bends down to look between the rocks, seemingly trying to find where the snake had gone.

The person recording the video can be heard shouting, "It's a very big snake, it's a cobra."

However, while the post's caption claimed that the snake appeared to be a cobra, its species could not be independently confirmed from the video.

Video sparks warning for waterfall visitors

The frightening encounter also highlighted the risks of getting too close to rocky areas and waterfalls, where snakes and other wildlife may be present. With monsoon waterfalls drawing large crowds, users stressed the importance of keeping a safe distance from rocks, vegetation and places where wild animals could be hiding.

Several users also pointed out how fortunate the family was that nobody appeared to have been bitten, especially as the man was holding a small child when the snake suddenly fell onto him.

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