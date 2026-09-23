'Aa gaya technology!': Nani's adorable reaction after learning online shopping wins hearts

A video showing how grandma is taught by her granddaughter about a quick commerce app has gone viral on social media. The video shows how the old lady, fondly named Nani, receives her tutorial on how to use Blinkit through her granddaughter Sanya.

While it's a very basic video, it's the innocent enthusiasm of Nani that makes it wholesome.

Sanya gives Nani a lesson

The tutorial begins with Sanya explaining how to open the app and search for products. "Toh sabse pehle Blinkit ki app kholiye" (So first, open the Blinkit app), she tells Nani before guiding her through the different features. When Sanya asks what she wants to order, Nani says shampoo. Her granddaughter then explains how she can either type the product name or use the microphone option.

"Mic dabaiye" (Press the mic), Sanya says, showing her how to use voice search. "Jo bhi aapko chahiye, shampoo" (Whatever you need, shampoo), she adds while demonstrating the process. As the lesson continues, Nani starts exploring the app and adding products to her cart.

From adding products to placing the order

Sanya patiently takes Nani through the next steps of online shopping. She shows her how to check the items in the cart and proceed towards placing the order.

"Ab view cart mein jayiye" (Now go to view cart), Sanya explains.

The tutorial also covers the app's gifting option. Sanya explains that if someone wants to send an item as a gift, they can select the relevant option before completing the purchase.

The two then go through the payment process before finally placing the order.

One of the sweetest details comes when Nani notices the delivery estimate and writes it down. The screen shows, "Arriving in 15 minutes."

For someone learning to navigate the app for the first time, Nani appears to take the lesson quite seriously.

Nani's reaction to the air fryer steals the show

The real highlight comes when the delivery arrives. As Nani receives the package containing the air fryer, her excitement is impossible to miss.

"Aa gaya air fryer! Aa gaya technology!" (The air fryer has arrived! Technology has arrived!), she says.

The moment sums up the charm of the entire video. What starts as a granddaughter teaching her grandmother how to order everyday products online turns into an affectionate intergenerational moment.

And Nani's excitement does not end with successfully completing the purchase. The arrival of the air fryer becomes the reward for completing her digital "tuition".

The wholesome exchange has resonated with viewers because it shows a familiar part of modern life through a warm grandmother-granddaughter relationship.

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