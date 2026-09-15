Teenage girl busy on phone gets hit by giant truck in US, what happened next was a miracle

A teenage girl appeared to walk away unharmed after being pushed beneath a Mack truck in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US in a frightening incident captured on security camera. Witnesses who saw what happened said they were stunned to see her get back on her feet and walk away after the truck had moved over her.

The girl has not been identified, and her medical condition remains unknown. Security footage from Ivonne Jewelry at the corner of Summerland Avenue and Marcella Street shows her looking down at her cellphone as she walks in front of the truck. Moments later, the truck begins moving and pushes her underneath.

Girl found with hair pinned under truck tyre

Bladimir Gomera, who works at Ivonne Jewelry, said he and his cousin, store owner Ivonne Roson, were outside recording a separate video when they noticed what was happening. Gomera spoke to CBS News Philadelphia about the terrifying moment.

"I was yelling, 'Stop, stop, stop,'" Gomera said.

The footage shows Gomera trying to get the driver's attention, while Roson also signals for the truck to stop. Gomera then ran over to check on the girl and found that her hair was pinned beneath one of the truck's tyres.

Gomera said he spoke to the girl, who told him she was fine. The situation could easily have ended very differently, making her apparent condition after the incident all the more striking.

Witnesses said they directed the driver to move the truck slightly forward so the girl could free herself. Roson said the girl remained very quiet and calm after getting out from beneath the truck. When they asked if she was okay, she said yes.

Teen walks home after the incident

Witnesses estimated the girl was between 14 and 16 years old. They said she then walked home, with her cellphone still in her hand throughout the incident.

There is no traffic light or stop sign at the spot where witnesses said she crossed. Roson and Gomera said the driver appeared concerned and may not have seen the girl walking in front of the truck.

Philadelphia police said officers were dispatched to the area on Friday, but no one involved in the incident was there when they arrived. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Joe Kaminer, who lives nearby, said he was glad the girl was okay and described what happened as a miracle.

"I'm glad that she's okay. It's a miracle," he said. "She got hit by a giant truck and she's okay."

Gomera also called the outcome remarkable, saying the odds seemed to be more on the side of a fatal outcome.

"The odds were more to the fatality side," he said. "It's a miracle that she's alive."

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