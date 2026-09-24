Surat artist creates 6mm Ganesha idol on pencil tip, calls it his 'smallest' creation | WATCH

As Ganeshotsav celebrations fill cities with grand pandals and towering idols, an artist in Gujarat's Surat has created a Ganesha idol that stands out for an entirely different reason. Patel Mayank Dineshbhai, a young local artist, has created what he describes as Surat's "smallest Ganesha idol". The micro-sculpture measures just 6 millimetres and has been crafted entirely on the tip of a pencil.

While large installations often become a major attraction during Ganeshotsav, Mayank's tiny creation has drawn attention for its intricate craftsmanship and the level of detail packed into such a small space.

How the idea for the tiny Ganesha idol began

The idea for the micro-sculpture did not begin with the intention of creating a Ganesha idol. According to Mayank, the concept came to him around two years ago during a simple experiment with a pencil. "This idea came to me two years ago when I carved the alphabet of my name on a pencil tip. After that, I thought, could an idol of Lord Ganesha also be made the same way? I tried to make it, and it finally came together," Mayank told ANI.

That experiment eventually led to the creation of the 6mm Ganesha idol, turning the tiny tip of an everyday pencil into the base for a detailed religious sculpture.

Five days of intense concentration

Creating a sculpture at such a small scale required considerable precision. Mayank said the process took five days of hard work and deep concentration. "It took me five days of hard work and deep concentration to make it. It needed immense focus," he said.

The size of the idol meant that even the smallest movement could affect the delicate work. The artist had to carefully shape the sculpture while working within the extremely limited space offered by the pencil tip. The result is a miniature representation of Lord Ganesha that showcases the amount of detail that can be created even at a microscopic scale.

Idol will be immersed after worship

Mayank's creation is not only meant to be viewed as a piece of miniature art. He plans to follow the traditional festival ritual of visarjan after completing the worship. According to ANI, Mayank will immerse the entire pencil after the worship is completed, keeping the micro-sculpture within the traditional cycle of Ganeshotsav celebrations. The unusual combination of miniature art and religious devotion has made the tiny Ganesha a talking point during the festival.

At just 6 millimetres, the idol may be dramatically smaller than the towering Ganesha statues seen across cities during Ganeshotsav, but its creation reflects the precision, patience and dedication involved in miniature sculpture.

(With inputs from ANI)

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