10x10 room, 7 people and one dream: Son keeps his childhood promise, buys parents their first home

A son's childhood promise to his parents has finally come true, nearly two decades after he first said he would buy them their dream home. Rapper Harish Thakur shared an emotional video documenting the journey, from growing up with his parents and siblings in a small 10x10 room to bringing them to their first owned home.

In the caption accompanying the video, Harish wrote, "I bought my parents their first home." He recalled growing up in a lower middle class family, sharing the small room with his parents and five kids. He said he lived there for 25 years.

A promise made as a child

The video opens with an old clip showing Harish as a child making a promise to his mother. "Bada hokar main aapko birthday par ghar gift karunga" (When I grow up, I will gift you a home for your birthday), he says. His mother can be heard laughing and reacting to the seemingly impossible promise. The video then cuts to text describing their earlier life, with the family shown as having spent decades living in a single room with five children.

"They never thought they could ever afford their own home," the video says. But that childhood promise stayed with Harish. "Until that 'PAGAL' made that promise," the next frame reads.

18 years later, the promise becomes reality

The video then jumps forward 18 years. Harish's parents are shown visiting their first owned home. The empty apartment is a stark contrast to the single-room home where the family had spent years. The emotional moment continues as his parents receive the keys to the new house.

They also hold up the new nameplate, which reads "104 THAKUR'S", marking the home as a place that belongs to the family. For Harish, however, the most meaningful part appears to be seeing his parents' names on the house. In his caption, he wrote that his father had worked hard to give his children everything they needed, but buying a house for the family had never been possible. "So as a kid, I made one promise to myself... one day, I'll buy my parents their dream home," he wrote.

Their first meal in their new home

One of the most touching moments in the video shows Harish's parents sitting on the bare floor of the new apartment and having their first meal there. There is no elaborate furniture or decoration yet. Instead, the moment captures the simplicity of finally having a home of their own.

The family also sets up their home temple, marking another emotional step in beginning their life in the new house. The video describes the journey as one of moving forward from where they started and building something for themselves. "Kahi se nikal kar... kuch kar jaane ke liye..." (To come from somewhere and make something of yourself...), the on-screen text reads. "Thoda 'PAGAL' hona zaruri hai" (You have to be a little 'crazy'), it adds.

"I hope every gully boy gets to see this day"

Harish said that seeing his parents' names on the nameplate every time he walks into the house still feels unreal. "Years later, after years of hard work and my parents' blessings, I finally bought our family home," he wrote. The video ends on the emotional transformation from a childhood promise to a home that the family can finally call their own. "I hope every gully boy gets to see this day," Harish wrote.

The story has struck a chord because it is rooted in a simple promise made by a child and fulfilled years later. What began as a seemingly impossible dream became a moment when Harish could finally hand his parents the keys to their first home.

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