Looking for a new sangeet anthem? The internet says 12-year-old's Waka Waka wedding version is it

New Delhi:

Wedding playlists may be filled with timeless Bollywood hits, but every now and then, an original song arrives that brings fresh energy to the dance floor. A new track by 12-year-old singer and performer Nirvi Pitliya is doing exactly that. Titled "WAKKA WAKKA Wedding Version", the upbeat number is designed for every wedding celebration, from the mehendi and sangeet to the baraat.

Shared on Nirvi Pitliya's official social media account, the performance video captures the festive spirit of an Indian wedding. Set against a beautifully decorated stage with floral décor, confetti and a bride and groom seated at the centre of the celebration, the song encourages everyone to join the festivities and dance together.

A song made for every wedding celebration

The lyrics revolve around celebration, togetherness and the joy of weddings. With catchy lines such as "It's a wedding time, it's a dancing time" and energetic beats that invite everyone onto the dance floor, the track has all the ingredients of a crowd-pleaser.

The song also gives a fun twist to the familiar "Tsamina mina" refrain, blending it into a wedding-themed celebration that feels lively and easy to sing along with.

A young talent with infectious energy

At just 12 years old, Nirvi Pitliya delivers the song with confidence and enthusiasm. Her energetic performance, expressive stage presence and lively vocals add to the festive atmosphere, making the track suitable for group performances and family dance routines.

The lyrics have been penned by Neha Pitliya, while Nirvi brings them to life with a spirited performance that reflects the excitement of Indian wedding celebrations.

Perfect for your sangeet playlist

Whether you're planning a choreographed family performance or simply looking for a song that gets everyone dancing, "WAKKA WAKKA Wedding Version" fits the mood. Its upbeat rhythm and easy-to-follow chorus make it ideal for weddings where guests of all ages can join the celebration.

As wedding season approaches, the original track could become a fresh addition to playlists usually dominated by Bollywood classics.

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