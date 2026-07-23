'Why so anxious?': Man's observations about Indian passengers at airports spark conversation

New Delhi:

Airports often bring out different sides of people. While some travellers quietly wait for their boarding call, others line up long before the gate opens or rush to stand the moment the aircraft lands. One social media user named Shresth Ojha's observations about these common habits have now gone viral, sparking a lively debate online.

His post has resonated with frequent flyers, with many agreeing that these behaviours are familiar sights at airports across the country. Others, however, argued that there are practical reasons behind some of these habits.

A list of airport habits many have noticed

In his viral post, the user shared a list of behaviours he frequently notices among Indian passengers while travelling through airports. Among the observations were people crowding around the boarding gate well before boarding begins, standing up immediately after the plane lands despite the seatbelt sign still being on, and rushing to collect cabin baggage before the aircraft doors even open.

He also pointed out how passengers often gather around the baggage belt before luggage starts arriving, making it harder for others to access their bags.

Internet divided over the observations

The post quickly attracted hundreds of reactions, with many users saying the observations were surprisingly accurate.

Several frequent travellers admitted they had witnessed similar situations during domestic and international flights. Some joked that airport queues seem to form even when there is no actual need to queue.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

Why some people defended these habits

Many users argued that what appears to be impatience is sometimes driven by practical concerns.

Some travellers said they stand up as soon as the aircraft stops because they have connecting flights or simply want to stretch after sitting for several hours.

Others pointed out that gathering near the baggage carousel can be unavoidable when the airport is crowded or when visibility is limited.

Airport etiquette is a shared responsibility

The discussion also turned into a broader conversation about travel etiquette.

Frequent flyers suggested waiting until boarding rows are called, remaining seated until the seatbelt sign is switched off, and giving fellow passengers enough space around the baggage carousel. Small acts of patience, they said, can make the travel experience smoother for everyone.

Whether people agreed with the viral observations or not, the post has encouraged many travellers to reflect on their own airport habits and consider how small changes can improve the experience for everyone.

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