Naresh Gangwar appointed as new Higher Education Secretary amid NEET paper leak protest, Vineet Joshi removed

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over irregularities in NEET UG examination, the Centre on Thursday appointed Naresh Pal Gangwar as the next Higher Education Sectary, removing Vineet Joshi from his position. The announcement was made via a late-night notification.

Gangar is a 1994 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre, who was serving as the Secretary at the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. He has also served as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Over the years, Gangwar has held several key positions at the Centre and in the Rajasthan government. Gangwar, who has a Master’s degree in Economics from the Rajasthan University, also served as Principal Secretary to the Rajasthan government earlier.

Gangwar will replace Joshi, who is a 1992-batch Manipur cadre IAS officer. Joshi has been transferred as Secretary of the Department of Panchayati Raj.

(Image Source : ANI)Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed as new Education Secretary amid NEET paper leak protest.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Nishikant Dubey has welcomed the change, calling it a 'Modi guarantee' and assuring that the guilty will not be spared.

"Prime Minister Modi Ji has replaced the Education Secretary who showed negligence in the paper leak case. Strict action will be taken against those guilty of paper leaks, including anyone who showed laxity or negligence," he said in an X post in Hindi.

The NEET paper leak caused a massive row across India after which the CJP launched a massive protest at the Jantar Mantar on June 20, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as their core demand and action against guilty in paper leak cases.

On June 28, activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and launched an indefinite hunger strike, which only gave further momentum to the agitation. On July 20, the CJP planned a 'Chalo Sansad' march towards the Parliament, but it only led to clashes between the protesters and the Delhi Police.

Since then, the government has continuously invited the CJP representatives for talks, but they have said that the union ministers should come to the Jantar Mantar or any other place near the protest site if there is a security concern.

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