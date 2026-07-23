Erling Haaland's one reply changes everything for Indian creator's 20 kg weight-loss goal

New Delhi:

A simple fitness challenge has turned into one of the internet's most wholesome moments. An Indian content creator's promise to lose weight if football superstar Erling Haaland noticed him has now become reality after the Manchester City striker unexpectedly replied to his post.

The exchange has delighted football fans and fitness enthusiasts alike, with many cheering the creator on and calling Haaland's response the motivation he needed to stick to his goal.

'If Haaland comments, I'll lose 20 kg'

Content creator Sahil Gupta had shared a post on Instagram with a straightforward promise. He wrote that if Erling Haaland replied to his post, he would lose 20 kg. The challenge quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many tagging the Norwegian footballer in the hope that he would notice the post.

Haaland's surprise reply

To Sahil's surprise, Haaland did respond. The Manchester City striker kept it short and simple, but that was enough to send the internet into a frenzy. He wrote, "Starting now". The unexpected interaction quickly went viral, with screenshots of the exchange being widely shared across social media platforms. For Sahil, what started as a light-hearted challenge suddenly became a commitment that thousands of people are now following.

Internet cheers him on

Social media users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement. While some joked that there were now "no excuses" left, others hoped Sahil would document his transformation and inspire more people to prioritise their health. Many also praised Haaland for taking a few seconds to respond to a fan, saying the footballer's gesture may have motivated someone to make a meaningful lifestyle change.

More than a viral moment

Even though the challenge was initiated as an entertaining trend, it has been noted that it is quite inspirational. Achieving a health-related goal through accountability and support from the community could be a simple way of incorporating lifestyle changes.

After Haaland fulfilled his part of the promise, it is now Sahil's turn to go ahead and lose 20 kg of weight, with everyone on the internet waiting for him to make some progress. Given the love he has received on social media, it will be a delight to watch.

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