'Take care of your mom': Father's final words to son before dying of terminal cancer leave internet in tears

New Delhi:

A deeply emotional video capturing a father's final conversation with his young son before he died from terminal cancer has touched millions online. The clip shows the father sharing a few simple but heartfelt words, gently preparing his child for life without him.

Shared on X by Woke Eminent, the video has left social media users in tears. Many said they found it difficult to watch the farewell, while others reflected on the heartbreaking reality of a parent trying to comfort a child in their final moments.

Father's final message to his son goes viral

The now-viral video shows the father, wearing a face mask, sitting beside his young son, Mantra. As they spend what would become their final moments together, he speaks calmly while the child listens quietly.

Preparing his son for a future without him, the father says, "Mantra, if I go somewhere, do what your mom says. Take care of your mom. Don't ask where Papa is. Take care of both your sisters. Whenever you remember me, I'll be around you."

Rather than telling the child he was dying, he gently explained that if he ever "went somewhere", Mantra should not ask where he had gone. He also reassured his son that whenever he missed him, he would always be around in spirit.

The post was shared with the caption, "Father talking to his son for the last time."

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to the emotional video

The heartbreaking clip quickly spread across social media, with many users admitting they could not get through the video without tears.

In the comments, several people described it as one of the most emotional videos they had watched in a long time. Others said no father and son should ever have to experience such a farewell, while many felt the child's innocence made the moment even more difficult to watch.

Many users also hoped the family would find the strength to cope with their loss. Several said they could only imagine how difficult it must have been for the father to prepare his young son for life without him.

ALSO READ:

Cat wakes up from sleep moments before earthquake shakes room in Japan, video goes viral