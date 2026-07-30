'What more can you get for Rs 10?': Security guard's budget lunch wins hearts online

New Delhi:

A simple lunch video is making waves on social media, proving that good food doesn't always have to come with a hefty price tag. In the now-viral clip, a security guard proudly showcases the meal provided by his company for just Rs 10, leaving many viewers impressed by both the quantity and affordability.

The video shared by Instagram user and security guard Anand Kumar has sparked conversations around employee welfare and affordable workplace meals, with several users praising the initiative for making nutritious food accessible to workers.

Company provides a complete meal for just Rs 10

The video begins with the security guard excitedly unwrapping his lunch during his break.

As he opens each packet, he reveals everything included in the meal:

Papad

Karela (bitter gourd) fry

Soybean curry

One onion

Steaming hot rice

Dal

The guard repeatedly points out that the entire meal costs him only Rs 10, expressing his appreciation for the company's initiative.

He also mentions that the rice and dal are freshly prepared and still hot when served.

'What more can you get for Rs 10?'

While unpacking the meal, the security guard praises both the quality and quantity of the food. He calls the soybean curry his favourite dish and says the karela fry is fresh. Looking at the generous serving of rice and vegetables, he asks viewers, "What more can you get for just Rs 10?"

His genuine excitement and gratitude have become one of the biggest reasons behind the video's popularity.

Says the meal helps workers save money

Towards the end of the video, the guard reflects on how much the subsidised meal benefits employees.

He says that without the company's lunch facility, workers would have to spend Rs 50 to Rs 100 on a meal outside. According to him, providing lunch for Rs 10 helps workers, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds, save a significant amount of money every day.

He thanks the company for offering affordable meals before ending the video and enjoying his lunch.

Internet praises the thoughtful initiative

The clip has been widely shared across social media, with many users appreciating the company's effort to provide affordable meals to its employees.

Several viewers said the video was refreshing because it highlighted a workplace initiative that genuinely benefits workers. Others noted that subsidised meals not only reduce daily expenses but also ensure employees have access to freshly prepared food during working hours.

For many online, the viral video served as a reminder that sometimes even a simple, affordable meal can make a meaningful difference in someone's daily life.

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