When will Toxic advance bookings start? Know when fans can book tickets for Yash's much-awaited film

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is moving closer to its theatrical release, with the makers confirming when advance bookings will begin. The film will open advance bookings on August 21, ahead of its release in theatres on August 26.

The announcement came as the makers began the final countdown to the film’s release. A new poster featuring Yash in an intense avatar was shared on Tuesday, adding to the anticipation around the film.

Toxic advance booking to begin on August 21

The makers have confirmed that advance booking for Toxic will begin on August 21. With the film releasing five days later, the booking window will give audiences an opportunity to secure tickets ahead of the first day.

The latest poster features Yash against a fiery red background, with the actor sporting an intense look. The new visual comes as the film enters the final stretch of its promotional campaign. Toxic is expected to open across multiple languages and markets, with Yash headlining the project.

What is Toxic about?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been described as an action-driven story, with the trailer offering glimpses of a conflict between a father and his son. The trailer begins with Yash’s character apologising to his father. However, the relationship takes a different turn as he is later seen standing up against him.

The reasons behind the conflict and the larger story are expected to form an important part of the film. The makers have kept several details of the plot under wraps, leaving audiences to discover the full context when the film reaches theatres.

Yash leads Toxic cast

Yash plays the lead role in Toxic, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also features a prominent ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film has been one of Yash’s most closely followed projects since it was announced. Its action-heavy visuals and the scale of the production have also contributed to the interest surrounding its release.

Toxic release date

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026. With advance bookings opening on August 21, the film will enter the final phase of its theatrical rollout this week.

The upcoming release will also mark another major theatrical outing for Yash following the success of the KGF franchise. For now, attention is on the advance booking response and whether the film can translate the considerable pre-release interest into strong opening-day numbers.

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