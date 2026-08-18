Biker narrowly escapes massive landslide in West Bengal's Kalimpong, debris crashes down seconds later

New Delhi:

A biker had a narrow escape after a massive landslide sent rocks, mud and debris crashing onto a road in Bindu, West Bengal's Kalimpong district. The sudden collapse left the rider with only seconds to react as the debris came down across the route, leaving little room to move out of its path.

The terrifying moment was captured on camera, showing the hillside giving way without warning as the biker tried to get out of the path of the falling debris. The landslide blocked a key road in the Bindu area and caused panic among travellers, with the sudden movement of rocks and dirt making the stretch particularly dangerous.

Biker narrowly escapes landslide in Kalimpong

The video shows the road moments before a huge mass of rocks and dirt suddenly comes crashing down from the hillside. The biker is caught in the middle of the incident and appears to make a quick escape as the debris spreads across the route.

The landslide struck the Bindu area of Kalimpong district, blocking the road and disrupting movement through the route. The sudden nature of the collapse made the incident particularly alarming for those travelling through the area, as the debris came down onto the road with little warning.

Landslide reported near Zojila Pass after cloudburst

In a separate incident, a massive cloudburst hit the Ranga Mode area of Sonamarg near the Zojila Pass on Thursday, triggering landslides, heavy mudslides and a sudden rise in local river water levels.

A massive landslide was subsequently reported near the Ranga Morh section of the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, disrupting traffic between the two regions. Thousands of tonnes of debris cascaded down the mountains and completely blocked a section of the highway, bringing traffic movement to a halt.

As a precautionary measure, locals were advised to stay away from riverbanks and water channels. Traffic on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway was also halted as a precaution, while the situation at the affected stretch was assessed.

There were no casualties reported in the incident, while rescue personnel were deployed at the site following the landslide. The cloudburst and resulting debris also disrupted connectivity along the highway between Srinagar and Leh.

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