'I started shouting at him': Delhi woman books Rapido bike, driver turns up in a car instead

New Delhi:

A Delhi-based woman says she was left frightened after a Rapido bike rider arrived in a car and repeatedly asked her to get inside, even though neither the vehicle nor the rider matched the details on her booking. The incident reportedly took place late at night near Sector 16 Noida Metro station.

Moni Shandilya, an associate consultant, shared her experience in a LinkedIn post, saying she had booked a Rapido bike to get home at around 11:07 pm. What should have been a routine ride quickly turned into an unsettling situation when a car arrived instead of the booked motorcycle.

Moni says Rapido rider arrived in a different vehicle

Moni said her booking was for a Hero Splendor, with the rider's name visible on the app. She could not recall the complete registration number but remembered the last four digits as 8513.

She was already on a phone call with the rider because he had accidentally headed towards Gate No. 3 instead of Gate No. 4 at the metro station. She asked him to make a U-turn and come to the correct gate.

A few minutes later, however, a car with a completely different registration number pulled up in front of her.

That immediately concerned Moni. She had booked a bike, not a cab, and although the person inside the car was the same man she had been speaking to on the phone, she said his appearance did not match the photograph shown on her Rapido booking.

The man reportedly told her that his bike had broken down, which was why he had come in a car instead. He then asked her to get inside.

Moni refused, but said he continued insisting. Feeling unsafe, she began shouting at him.

The man eventually said he would leave and cancel the ride. According to Moni, he drove a little ahead of the metro station and stopped there. She eventually cancelled the booking herself.

She says she was too frightened to take photos

In the aftermath, Moni said she initially wished she had taken a screenshot of the booking or captured photographs of the car and the person involved.

But in that moment, she said fear had taken over. Her mind went blank and her only concern was getting home safely.

"And I'm not saying this is only about women. If a man had been in the same situation, I don't think it would have been safe for him either."

She urged Rapido to investigate the booking, establish what had happened and take the matter seriously so that another passenger does not have to face a similar situation.

Here is the post:

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Moni Shandilya's LinkedIn post

Rapido responds to the complaint

Rapido responded to Moni's post after speaking with her and acknowledged the seriousness of the complaint.

The company said the rider's conduct was unacceptable and did not meet its service standards. "Immediate action has been taken against the reported captain's account, and necessary measures have been initiated to help prevent similar incidents in the future."

Rapido also said it was strengthening its monitoring through real-time customer feedback, ride experience reviews and vehicle-related checks, with the aim of improving both service quality and passenger safety.

Other passengers share similar experiences

The incident also prompted other users to share their own concerns in the comments.

One person claimed they had experienced something similar just minutes earlier. They said they had booked an auto, but a person arrived in a car and told them that he had both an auto and a cab before asking them to get into the car.

Several users praised Moni for refusing to enter a vehicle that did not match her booking details. They described her decision as the safest thing she could have done in the circumstances.

Others expressed relief that she eventually made it home safely, while some called her response brave and sensible.

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