Massive crocodile enters Goa home, residents rush indoors as panicked stray dogs bark

Goa:

A massive crocodile entering a residential home in Khandepar, Goa, left residents alarmed as the reptile took shelter inside the house. The unexpected sight prompted people in the area to alert authorities, while a video from the scene captured the crocodile moving around the property.

Wildlife rescuer Charan Desai and his team rushed to the location and carried out the rescue operation. The crocodile was eventually captured safely, with the operation completed without harm to the family or the animal.

Crocodile enters residential home in Goa

In the video, a man's voice can be heard as he films the crocodile inside the residential property. The reptile suddenly starts moving, prompting residents who had been sitting outside to quickly retreat into their homes.

A couple of stray dogs also appear to be visibly panicked by the animal. They bark at the crocodile as it moves around, adding to the tense scene.

The presence of such a large crocodile in a residential setting makes the footage particularly striking, with residents keeping their distance as the reptile moves through the property.

Charan Desai and his wildlife rescue team later reached the spot after being alerted. They managed to capture the crocodile safely and bring the situation under control.

Crocodile sighting leaves the internet stunned

The video also drew plenty of reactions from social media users, many of whom were surprised to see people remaining outside despite the crocodile being so close.

"Why were the humans chilling outside even after spotting it, bruh," one user wrote.

Another focused on the stray dogs, commenting, "Indian dogs are really fearless, man."

"I'm so scared for Dogesh bhai," another viewer said, referring to one of the dogs seen in the video.

The person recording the crocodile also became a talking point, with one user asking, "Who is recording this without any fear?"

The comments largely centred on the unusual sight of a giant crocodile inside a residential home, the reactions of the dogs and the apparent calmness of some people near the animal. The safe rescue of the crocodile eventually brought the tense episode to an end.

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