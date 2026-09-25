Ahmedabad artist showcases Ganpati idols made over 10 years, his 2026 creation is truly magical

What if something you started as a hobby just kept getting better every single year? An Instagram video by Ahmedabad artist Sahil is giving viewers a look at exactly that, as he showcases the Ganpati idols he has created every year since 2016.

The video has a simple message on screen: "Ek din tumhara Ganpati banane ka shauk khatam ho jayega", which translates to, "One day, your passion for making Ganpati idols will fade." Sahil's decade-long collection, however, appears to be a pretty convincing answer to anyone who may have told him that.

Sahil's Ganpati idols get better every year

The video takes viewers through Sahil's creations from 2016 onwards, showing how his work has gradually changed with each passing year. The idols look increasingly refined as the years go by, giving a glimpse into how much his craft has developed over time.

And then comes the 2026 idol.

It looks absolutely magical. The latest creation stands out as a brilliant piece of art, with the kind of detailing that catches your eye almost instantly. After watching the progression from 2016 to 2026, the difference is hard to miss.

The video has also struck a chord on Instagram, crossing more than 11 million views and turning Sahil's yearly Ganpati journey into a viral showcase of his work.

Anant Chaturdashi marks the final day of Ganpati Visarjan

The video comes as devotees across the country observe Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. After days of worship and festivities, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols as the festival draws to a close.

For Sahil, though, the video offers a different kind of farewell to this year's creation. Instead of simply showcasing the 2026 idol, it takes viewers through footage of Sahil's creations from each year, showing how his work has evolved from 2016 to 2026.

And judging by the response to the video, the hobby that was supposedly meant to end one day has come a very long way.

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