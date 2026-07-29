What does 'Vasteguna Huiya' mean? Viral Gen Z slang heard at Jantar Mantar and Lok Sabha explained

New Delhi:

Gen Z slang might be the internet's most intriguing mystery. One slang term that got everyone's attention these days is: Vasteguna Huiya! One day, everyone was saying "Can I get a hoya?" The next, social media was flooded with people shouting "Vasteguna Huiya!" If you've been scrolling through Instagram Reels or X lately, chances are you've heard the phrase, even if you had no idea what it meant.

What started as a niche internet joke has now gone far beyond memes. After trending across social media and being chanted during student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the viral slang even found a mention in the Lok Sabha, leaving many people searching online for its meaning and origin.

What does 'Vasteguna Huiya' mean?

Even though it is widely used, there is no actual meaning or definition for “Vasteguna Huiya” in any language or dictionary. It is not even a phrase from Hindi, English, or any other language.

It is just a joke version of an English phrase that turned out to be an internet meme. Today it is used for laughing, teasing others or participating in internet trends. For Generation Z, the idea is much more important than its meaning.

The story begins with 'Can I get a hoya?'

The trend dates back to 2015, when a short video on the now-defunct social media platform Vine went viral. In the clip, a boy standing on a staircase shouts, "Can I get a hoya?", asking for an enthusiastic response of "Oh yeah!" Moments later, his friend jumps onto a mattress below while loudly replying, "OH YEAH!"

The six-second clip became one of Vine's memorable trends before making a comeback years later on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

How did it become 'Vasteguna Huiya' in India?

Around 2021 and 2022, creators revived the "Can I get a hoya?" trend by filming themselves shouting the phrase in malls, markets and classrooms while strangers or friends responded with a loud "HOYAAA!" When the challenge reached India, prank creators initially used the original English phrase. However, many people who heard it were unfamiliar with the expression. Because of the fast pronunciation and dramatic delivery, "Can I get a hoya?" gradually sounded like "Vasteguna Huiya."

Instead of correcting the misunderstanding, creators embraced it. The mispronounced version became the joke itself and soon turned into one of the internet's favourite catchphrases.

From Instagram Reels to Jantar Mantar and the Lok Sabha

The slang has now moved beyond social media. During student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, several young protesters were heard using "Vasteguna Huiya" in a light-hearted way while interacting with each other, making the phrase even more visible online.

Soon after, the viral slang reached Parliament. During a discussion in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda referred to the now-famous Gen Z phrase "Vasteguna Huiya", drawing smiles and catching the attention of fellow MPs.

Its mention inside Parliament sparked fresh curiosity online, with searches for "Vasteguna Huiya meaning" surging as people tried to understand the unusual expression.

Why is Gen Z obsessed with it?

Similar to other internet trends, "Vasteguna Huiya" is not known for what it means. It is known for the emotion, exaggeration and comedy associated with it.

Members of Generation Z express themselves through memes, internal jokes, viral audio recordings and response lines. Saying "Vasteguna Huiya" lets everyone know that you know the joke, even if the actual phrase has no actual definition. "Vasteguna Huiya" is just another example of how the internet has turned a phrase into an entire national trend.

If the internet slang becomes extinct or stays forever on the extensive list of internet catchphrases, it is already clear that "Vasteguna Huiya" has made a mark. Starting from a Vine video and Instagram Reels, going all the way up to student protests and the Lok Sabha, "Vasteguna Huiya" shows how quickly internet slang enters our vocabulary. Not all internet trends require a dictionary definition.

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