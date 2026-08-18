'Bhaiya ek Indian Shakira lagana': Rajasthani folk group gives Shakira a hilarious desi twist

New Delhi:

What happens when you ask for Shakira but end up getting a full dose of Rajasthani folk music? One viral video has answered that question in the most entertaining way possible.

Shared by Ismail Langa, the video begins with a hilarious POV: “Bhaiya ek Indian Shakira lagana”, accompanied by a picture of the global pop star. What follows is anything but a regular Shakira track. Instead, viewers are treated to colourful Rajasthani folk vocals, traditional outfits, energetic dancing and a modern DJ beat that turns the whole thing into a wonderfully chaotic desi music mash-up.

From ‘Shakira, Shakira’ to ‘Mhara mori’

The video opens with the familiar “Shakira, Shakira...” before moving into lines inspired by the singer's popular songs. But just when you think you know where the track is heading, the Rajasthani folk elements take over. Men dressed in colourful traditional attire, complete with embroidered stoles and vibrant Rajasthani turbans, sing, clap and dance in a haveli-style setting. The result feels like Shakira has somehow walked into a Rajasthani folk performance and decided to stay for the jam session. The lyrics move between English phrases associated with Shakira's music and traditional-sounding folk vocals, creating an unexpected musical conversation between two very different worlds.

And yes, there is plenty of “Shakira, Shakira” before things get wonderfully desi.

When a DJ meets Rajasthani folk

Adding another layer to the video is a modern DJ or music producer, who can be seen mixing tracks on a console. The production blends Western pop-style beats with folk vocals and traditional expressions. Rather than simply recreating a Shakira song, the video plays with the idea of what an Indian Shakira could sound like.

The combination is deliberately playful. One moment you hear an unmistakably Shakira-inspired line, and the next you are transported into a Rajasthani folk performance complete with colourful costumes, clapping and energetic choreography. It is the kind of crossover nobody asked for, but social media is probably very happy to have received.

Meet the Langa musical tradition behind the video

The video comes from Ismail Langa and his group, who belong to the Langa family musical tradition of Rajasthan. According to the description shared with the video, the Langa family's ancestors were professional musicians who were traditionally invited by royal families to perform at weddings, child births and other festive occasions. The group is also known for performing together in close harmony. The description highlights the distinctive "sound of oneness" created when the group of around ten performers sings together.

Ismail Langa and his group have also travelled internationally, taking their musical tradition beyond Rajasthan and introducing audiences around the world to India's rich folk heritage.

Internet gets its ‘Indian Shakira’

The fun premise is what makes the video particularly entertaining. The opening POV essentially sets up a simple request: “Bhaiya, ek Indian Shakira lagana.” And the performers deliver exactly that, albeit with a very generous helping of Rajasthani folk flavour. The video brings together pop culture, traditional music and comedy without taking itself too seriously. It also shows how folk musicians can reinterpret familiar global sounds through their own musical traditions.

From “Oh baby, when you talk like that” to the distinctly desi folk lines towards the end, the mash-up keeps switching gears. The result? Maybe not the Indian Shakira we knew we needed, but certainly one that makes you want to watch the video again.

Because if there is one thing this performance proves, it is that Shakira may have the hips, but Rajasthan has the folk fusion.

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