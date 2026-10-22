Anand Mahindra's hilarious reply after fan says he may die in 20 years: 'Extend my warranty?'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his witty social media responses, and his latest exchange with a fan has caught attention online. A social media user told Mahindra that he had been a fan of his since childhood before making a blunt prediction about his lifespan. Mahindra's response turned the unusual exchange into a humorous moment.

What did the fan say to Anand Mahindra?

The exchange began when X user Pranesh Naidu, who goes by the handle @praneshbuilds, addressed Mahindra as "Anand uncle" and said he had been a fan of his since he was a little kid.

Naidu then added, "You're probably going to be dead in 20 years." Rather than stopping there, the user explained why he wanted Mahindra to know about his admiration for the company's engines. He wrote that he wanted Mahindra to know he had made a "really awesome V8 and V10 engine". He also imagined what a Mahindra Scorpio equipped with a small-block V8 engine producing 500 horsepower would be like. The post reflected the user's enthusiasm for powerful engines and the possibilities they could bring to the SUV.

Anand Mahindra's witty response wins attention

Mahindra responded to the blunt remark with a humorous comeback, asking, "Extend my warranty?" The short reply played on the idea of a warranty, turning the user's prediction about his lifespan into a joke. The response also matched Mahindra's familiar style of engaging with social media users through witty and often unexpected replies.

The exchange has drawn attention for the contrast between the fan's unusually direct wording and Mahindra's light-hearted response.

Why the exchange caught attention

The conversation began with the user's admiration for Mahindra and his interest in performance engines, but it was the exchange about the industrialist's lifespan that became the standout moment. Naidu's reference to the V8 and V10 engines and his imagined 500-horsepower Scorpio added an automotive angle to the conversation. Mahindra's brief "Extend my warranty?" response then gave the interaction its punchline.

The exchange is another example of how a short social media interaction can attract attention when a public figure responds with humour instead of taking an unexpected comment too seriously.

Also read:

'The pride on his face': Anand Mahindra shares touching farewell of Bengaluru school attendant