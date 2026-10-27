26 lakh followers, just 33 votes: Rajasthan influencer Omprakash Bishnoi's poll result goes viral

Social media influencer Omprakash Bishnoi's defeat in Rajasthan's panchayat elections has drawn attention after he reportedly received just 33 votes despite having millions of followers online. Bishnoi, who is known for his viral videos featuring traditional food and generous amounts of ghee, contested the sarpanch election from Indron Ki Dhani-2 panchayat in the Phalodi area.

According to the information provided, Bishnoi has more than 21 lakh followers combined on Instagram and Facebook, along with over five lakh subscribers on YouTube. Despite his online popularity, he received only 33 votes in the village-level election, where around 1,600 votes were at stake.

Known for viral food videos

Bishnoi is a resident of Rajasthan's Phalodi area and has built a substantial following on social media. His videos, particularly those showing him eating traditional food and using large quantities of ghee, frequently attract attention online. His electoral result has highlighted the difference between social media popularity and support at the ballot box. While his videos reach a large online audience, that following did not translate into a comparable number of votes in the sarpanch election.

Contested sarpanch election in Phalodi

Bishnoi contested for the sarpanch post from Indron Ki Dhani-2 panchayat. The panchayat had around 1,600 votes, but the influencer reportedly received only 33.

The result has become a talking point amid Rajasthan's ongoing panchayat election process, raising questions about whether online visibility can translate into local electoral support.

Rajasthan panchayat election results

The results for sarpanch and panch posts in the first phase of Rajasthan's panchayat elections were declared on October 24, 2026. Polling took place across gram panchayats in 16 districts, with ballot papers used for voting. Counting was completed late into the night after polling concluded.

Among the reported winners, Dularam Chaudhary won from Nimedha panchayat in Jaipur by 797 votes. Ramnarayan Raigar won from Fatehpura, while Ram Kumar was declared the winner from Lodi. In Bikaner's Pugal area, Mohammed won from Dandi panchayat by 400 votes, while Shishpal won from Tharsar by 116 votes.

The counting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti member elections, for which votes were cast on October 23, is scheduled for November 20, 2026. Their official results will be announced after the counting process.

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