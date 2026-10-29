Two employees watch live cricket from office overlooking stadium, get caught on giant screen in viral video

Two office workers enjoying a cricket match from their desks got more attention than they bargained for when stadium cameras caught them watching the action. The moment they appeared on the giant screen, both hurriedly turned to their computer monitors and tried to look busy, creating a clip that has since amused cricket fans online.

The incident took place on October 27 during the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. With their office overlooking the stadium, the pair seemed to have found an easy way to follow the game during working hours. But their little cricket break took an unexpected turn when the cameras landed on them.

Office workers caught watching cricket on giant screen

The two men were keeping tabs on the match from their workstations when they appeared on the stadium's big screen. Realising they were being watched by thousands of spectators, they quickly faced their computer monitors and began acting as though they were engrossed in work.

Their sudden change of behaviour made the moment all the more amusing. One second they were following the cricket, and the next they appeared completely absorbed in their screens, as if their work had suddenly become far more urgent.

The commentator watching the scene unfold struggled to hold back his laughter. As the pair scrambled to look occupied, he offered a cheeky, "Sorry boys," adding to the humour of their very public attempt to cover up their cricket-watching break.

Watch the video here:

The clip soon spread across social media, with cricket fans finding the pair's reaction relatable. Sneaking a look at a live match during office hours is one thing, but being caught on a giant screen in front of a stadium full of people is quite another.

South Africa and Australia battle in third Test

Away from the office comedy, South Africa and Australia were locked in a closely fought contest at Newlands. South Africa, batting first in the series decider, were dismissed for 329 in 82.3 overs.

The three-Test series had been level at 1-1 going into the final match. By the close of play on Day 2, Australia had six wickets remaining and were trailing South Africa by just one run, leaving the contest finely poised.

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