'The pride on his face': Anand Mahindra shares touching farewell of Bengaluru school attendant

Some farewells are about much more than saying goodbye. Anand Mahindra recently shared a video from Bengaluru that captured one such moment, as a school attendant known affectionately as "Das Uncle" received an emotional farewell after spending 38 years serving the same school.

Mahindra shared the moment on social media, saying he had come across the video nearly a year after it happened. What caught his attention was not just the retirement, but the warmth with which students and teachers marked the end of the attendant's long association with the school.

Students turned his final school bell into a celebration

According to Mahindra's post, the farewell took place at Bishop Cotton Girls' School in Bengaluru. On his final day at the school, the attendant checked his watch before ringing the large school bell for one last time. What followed was an outpouring of affection. The students counted down the final bell together before erupting into cheers and applause, with their teachers joining them in the celebration.

For someone who had spent 38 years at the school, the response appeared to reflect the relationship he had built with generations of students and staff over the years. Mahindra described the pride on "Das Uncle's" face and the depth of his bond with the school as "unmistakable", adding that the scene moved him as well.

'A lifetime of service'

Mahindra opened his post with the words, "A final bell. A lifetime of service." The simple line summed up the significance of the occasion - a career coming to an end, but also a long-standing connection with a community. He also used the moment to reflect on the importance of recognising every person who contributes to a community, regardless of their role.

"When our schools nurture dignity and respect for everyone who serves their community, whatever their role, there is every reason to be optimistic about our future," Mahindra wrote. The post struck a chord with social media users, who praised the students and teachers for giving the attendant a farewell that recognised his years of dedication.

Social media users praise the students' gesture

The comments largely focused on the dignity of a long working life and the significance of being remembered by the people one has served.

One user wrote that whatever "Das Uncle" may have done from a societal perspective, his 38 years of contribution had helped shape the lives of many people, describing his retirement moment as "a small action with great significance".

Another called it a "wholesome moment", while another user said that a satisfying job and a life lived with honesty and dedication made a person deserving of such a farewell.

Not every comment was entirely celebratory. One user pointed out that people in such roles may have faced scolding, humiliation or a lack of appreciation during their working years, while arguing that their contribution can still remain significant.

But the central sentiment remained clear: after 38 years of service, the final ringing of the school bell became a moment of recognition, affection and respect.

For "Das Uncle", it was quite literally a final bell. For the students who gathered around him, it was a chance to say goodbye to someone who had been part of their school life for decades.

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