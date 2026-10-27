Massive 13-foot-long python weighing 93 kg rescued, released into forest in Haryana's Panchkula | Watch

Panchkula:

In Panchkula, the 'Vande Mataram Dal' (a rescue group) saved a massive python—measuring 13 feet in length and weighing 93 kilograms—and released it into the forests of Morni. The rescue operation was led by Bharat, a member of the Vande Mataram Dal, which specialises in wildlife rescue. The rescued python is estimated to be around 30 years old. The giant python was rescued from a national highway near Naraingarh, Haryana.

Python rescued from national highway near Naraingarh

According to Bharat, a member of the Vande Mataram Dal, the team—with the assistance of the Wildlife Department—successfully released the python into the forests of Morni, Panchkula, following a two-hour-long, arduous effort. This is being described as one of the largest wildlife rescue operations ever conducted in Haryana. Notably, the massive python, measuring approximately 13 feet and weighing 93 kilograms, was rescued from a national highway near Naraingarh.

Working in coordination with officials from the Wildlife Department, the Vande Mataram Dal successfully completed the operation after about two hours of intense effort. Subsequently, the python was safely released into the forests of the Morni region in Panchkula. Details of the rescue operation were provided by Bharat, a member of the Vande Mataram Dal.

Python was exceptionally large, heavy and aggressive

He noted that the python was exceptionally large, very heavy, and also quite aggressive. Given these factors, capturing it proved to be a significant challenge. The team executed the operation with great caution, sound judgment, and excellent coordination.

According to Bharat from the Vande Mataram Dal, the group has carried out over 1,300 rescue operations since 2012. They stated that the rescue of this 13-foot-long, 93-kilogram python was one of the largest and most challenging operations the rescue team has ever undertaken. Given the python’s significant weight and aggressive behavior, the entire team exercised extreme caution. The 'Vande Mataram Dal' remains consistently active in the field of wildlife conservation.

Engaged in wildlife rescue efforts since 2012, the 'Vande Mataram Dal' has been conducting regular rescue operations. This particular operation demonstrated excellent coordination between wildlife department officials and the members of the team. By releasing the massive python into a safe, natural habitat, the team played a significant role in wildlife conservation.

With inputs from Umang Sheoran

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