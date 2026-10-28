Woman shares why she 'felt like a man' during a routine 2 am cab ride in Mumbai

For many women, getting into a cab late at night comes with a mental checklist: keep an eye on the route, stay in touch with someone and remain alert until the journey is over. For Apoorva, a cab ride in Mumbai offered a brief break from that routine.

After landing in the city, she booked a woman-driven cab. The journey itself was uneventful, but that was what made it stand out. Sharing her experience in an Instagram video, she summed it up in a few words: "I felt like a man today."

'I could just relax'

Apoorva said she had almost forgotten what it was like not to worry about her safety during a late-night ride. She was not constantly checking her phone or pretending to be on a call with a family member so that someone appeared to be keeping track of her whereabouts.

"During the ride, I wasn't constantly checking my phone. I wasn't on a call with a family member, pretending someone was tracking my journey. I could just relax," she said.

There was no particular incident to recount. Instead, Apoorva described the absence of the usual precautions, something she found striking enough to share publicly.

A different kind of freedom

Apoorva's use of the phrase "I felt like a man today" was about the difference she perceived between her experience and the freedom many men may have to travel without constantly calculating risks. She was careful to acknowledge that men can also experience fear and vulnerability.

"Not because men never experience fear or vulnerability, but because I got a glimpse of what it might feel like to move through the world without safety being a constant calculation," she wrote in the caption.

She also pointed to how ordinary activities can require women to think about their safety, whether they are travelling alone, taking a cab or falling asleep on the way home.

"Sometimes, freedom is simply being able to exist without fear. And that's a privilege not everyone gets to experience equally," she wrote.

The video has gone viral, with one user commenting: "This articulates something so profound that many of us as men rarely have to think about. We take for granted the simple freedom of living normal life, which is an invisible privilege."

For Apoorva, the significance of the journey lay in how little she had to think about it. She took a cab, sat through the ride and was able to relax, without constantly monitoring the situation or making sure someone else was doing so.

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